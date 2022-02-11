Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 1,360 call options.
Shares of AJRD opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $52.65.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.