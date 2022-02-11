Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the typical volume of 1,360 call options.

Shares of AJRD opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

