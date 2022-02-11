Raymond James Lowers SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$13.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,663 shares in the company, valued at C$996,630. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$936,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,131,026.50. Insiders sold 143,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,702 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.