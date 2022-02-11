Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.87) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

