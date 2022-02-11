Barclays Reiterates €62.30 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.30 ($71.61) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

EPA BNP opened at €66.56 ($76.51) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.57. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

