Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €300.00 ($344.83) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($339.08) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($385.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($339.96).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.