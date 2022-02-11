MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £200.48 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider Stefan Allanson bought 28 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £200.48 ($271.10).

GLE stock opened at GBX 720 ($9.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £419.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 777.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 684 ($9.25) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($12.31).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, January 31st.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

