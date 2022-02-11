Kate Louise Lewis Sells 180,000 Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total value of £675,000 ($912,778.90).
Shares of KGH opened at GBX 378.06 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 351 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of £317.17 million and a P/E ratio of 99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.49.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.
