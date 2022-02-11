Kate Louise Lewis Sells 180,000 Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total value of £675,000 ($912,778.90).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 378.06 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 351 ($4.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 472 ($6.38). The stock has a market cap of £317.17 million and a P/E ratio of 99.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

KGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.69).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

