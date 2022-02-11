Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) Insider Ian Selby Buys 600,000 Shares of Stock

Falanx Group Limited (LON:FLX) insider Ian Selby bought 600,000 shares of Falanx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,113.59).

Ian Selby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Ian Selby bought 165,240 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,652.40 ($2,234.48).

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ian Selby bought 500,000 shares of Falanx Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,761.33).

Shares of FLX stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.12. Falanx Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

