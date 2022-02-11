Mark Cutler Buys 150,000 Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($85,192.70).

On Friday, November 19th, Mark Cutler purchased 350,000 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £161,000 ($217,714.67).

LON:VANL opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.56) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company has a market cap of £44.10 million and a P/E ratio of 68.90. Van Elle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 34 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 52 ($0.70).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

