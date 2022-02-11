Analyzing PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 24.60% 5.03% 0.74% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for PCSB Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.80 $12.42 million $1.03 18.17 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.99 $11.42 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans. The Residential Loans segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her ?employment income or other income. The Commercial Mortgage Loans segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction Loans segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

