$574.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $574.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $594.13 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $598.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 491,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

