SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report sales of $138.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $143.38 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,378,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,381,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.