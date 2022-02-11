Ozon Holdings PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ozon in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ozon’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OZON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ozon stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Ozon has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $67.85.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.