FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

RVLV opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolve Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.