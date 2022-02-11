FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

RVLV opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolve Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $7,097,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.