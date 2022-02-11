JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.74) to €23.80 ($27.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

