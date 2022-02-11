SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $211.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.29, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after buying an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.