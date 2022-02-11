William Blair Initiates Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BBAI opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BigBear.ai stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.