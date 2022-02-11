PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

PD opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $2,192,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $4,548,816. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

