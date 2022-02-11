Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($227.59) to €191.00 ($219.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($167.82) to €145.70 ($167.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($212.64) to €188.00 ($216.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.86.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

