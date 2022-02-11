Share Buyback Program Authorized by Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.98 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

