AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdvanSix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

