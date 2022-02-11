Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Trading Down 7.2%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) shares traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 11,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 40,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

