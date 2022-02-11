Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 3.3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 251,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 102,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.58.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

