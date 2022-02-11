Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 97,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$145.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.