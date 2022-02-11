AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 56,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 92,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

AUOTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

