Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 3,238

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,238 ($43.79).

DPLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.11) to GBX 3,290 ($44.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($42.60) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.89) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.33), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,500,679.76). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($151,154.13).

DPLM traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,772 ($37.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,090.62. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,286 ($30.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($47.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

