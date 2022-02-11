Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives $8.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

EGLX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,971. The firm has a market cap of $411.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. On average, analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

