Analysts Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target at $2,475.00

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

VTXPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.34) to GBX 2,150 ($29.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VTXPF stock remained flat at $$26.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Victrex has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

