Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 740,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,494. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

