Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.
YUM traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,644. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.94 and a 1 year high of $139.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
