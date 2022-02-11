Chia Network (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.92 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.96 or 0.07077446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,058.12 or 1.00080776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

