Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Shares of AMIGY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Admiral Group has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
