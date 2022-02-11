Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 447,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

