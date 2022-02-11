The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.15 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.42). 79,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 92,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.44).

The stock has a market cap of £21.45 million and a P/E ratio of 34.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The Ince Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

