nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN)’s stock price was down 91.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.14). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.59).
The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.
About nmcn (LON:NMCN)
Featured Articles
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.