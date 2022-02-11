CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of CME stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.05. 2,366,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,283. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of CME Group worth $1,313,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.38.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

