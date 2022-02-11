iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT traded down $10.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,717. iRobot has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

