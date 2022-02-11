Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Knowles stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

