Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.
Knowles stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,779 shares of company stock worth $6,225,082. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
