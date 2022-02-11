PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

