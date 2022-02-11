Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $219.83. 1,457,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,472. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $196.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

