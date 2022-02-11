Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

SYK traded down $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.44. 1,826,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.