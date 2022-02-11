Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 123,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

