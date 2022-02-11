China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Stock Price Up 10%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY)’s share price shot up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.61. 22,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 3,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

