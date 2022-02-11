Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 0%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). Approximately 162,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 458,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.19. The company has a market cap of £60.89 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

