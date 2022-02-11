Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 0%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). Approximately 162,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 458,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.19. The company has a market cap of £60.89 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
Featured Articles
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.