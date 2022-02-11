Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02. Coherent has a one year low of $220.40 and a one year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coherent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Coherent worth $76,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.