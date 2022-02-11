Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.
NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.02. Coherent has a one year low of $220.40 and a one year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.
