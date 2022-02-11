Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.99 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.22). Approximately 287,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 234,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.39.
About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)
Further Reading
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.