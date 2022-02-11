AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.58). Approximately 526,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 781,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.80 ($1.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a market cap of £185.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

