Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Shares Up 21.2%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s stock price was up 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 820,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.
About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)
Featured Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Andalas Energy and Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andalas Energy and Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.