Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley Sells 2,745 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 1,486,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after acquiring an additional 592,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after purchasing an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

