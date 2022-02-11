Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $132.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($172.41) to €160.00 ($183.91) in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 194,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.